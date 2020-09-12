Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $839,000 Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 559.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 58.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.18. Dmc Global Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $54.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $645,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.