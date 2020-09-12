Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $815,000 Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Park National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,664,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park National by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

