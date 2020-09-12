Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Position Cut by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,674 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $345.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.62. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

