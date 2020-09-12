Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357,404 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.