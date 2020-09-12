Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 393,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

