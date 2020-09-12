Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $201,489,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,915.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 829,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 808,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

