Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $760,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 696,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,196 shares of company stock worth $1,188,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

