Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $827,000 Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Commscope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 1,076.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Commscope by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Commscope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

