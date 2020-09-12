Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 33,905 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

