Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $871,000 Investment in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allegion by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

Shares of ALLE opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

