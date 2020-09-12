Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 8,260 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth $222,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 66,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG opened at $5.27 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.