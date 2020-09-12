Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $18.66 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBCF. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.