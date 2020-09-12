Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,262 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.05. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

