Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 87.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 34.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

CHRS stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

