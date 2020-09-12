Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 98,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.88 million, a PE ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $1,190,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 69,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $3,345,499.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,248,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock worth $28,781,748. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.