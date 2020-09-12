Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Sleep Number stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

