Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HealthStream by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $638.99 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

