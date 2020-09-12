Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 218,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 69.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 474,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 95,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

TCF opened at $25.59 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.