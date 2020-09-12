Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 324.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.32 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.93.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.