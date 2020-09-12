Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.29% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of YOLO stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

