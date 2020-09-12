Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Orange by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.18 on Friday. Orange SA has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

