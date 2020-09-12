Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.15 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

