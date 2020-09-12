Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $92,000 Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057,878 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Sabre by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sabre by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,890,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,542 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

