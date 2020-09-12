Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 601 Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 220.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $437,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESGR. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

