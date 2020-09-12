Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

