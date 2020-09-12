National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 163,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

