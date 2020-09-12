Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.