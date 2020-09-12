Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 81.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 122,220 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. BofA Securities raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $13.98 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.