Analysts Set Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,442.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

