Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Companhia Brasileira’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, it is likely to pace up in the near term. The company delivered an impressive second-quarter 2020 performance, wherein gross revenues surged 61.1% year over year with exceptional growth across all operations. Increased sales to individual customers at Assai, solid recovery of Hypermarket at Multivarejo and online strength at Grupo Exito and Multivarejo were drivers. Also, social distancing led to a solid digital business, which has been gaining from Companhia Brasileira’s constant digital transformation efforts like James Delivery launch and alliance with Cheftime. However, such endeavors along with store expansion efforts resulted in high costs. Also, additional hiring and elevated safety measures amid the pandemic entail escalated costs.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE CBD opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 19.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 90.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

