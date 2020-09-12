Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

ORCL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

