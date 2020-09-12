Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $47.31 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

About Adyen

