Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Peloton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

