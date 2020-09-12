Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 101.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $67.47 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

