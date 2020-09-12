State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. CSFB raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.83 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.