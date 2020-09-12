Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

