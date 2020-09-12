Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 91.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $1,998,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

