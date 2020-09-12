Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

