Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,800 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Geospace Technologies worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 289.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 609.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

