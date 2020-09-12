Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,857 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

