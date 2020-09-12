Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,350 Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

