Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $906,537.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,100.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 219,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $19,793,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,568,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,311,286 shares of company stock worth $202,441,330. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

