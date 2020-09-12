Bank of Montreal Can Sells 89,021 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,496 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 89,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,217 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 270,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,416,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

