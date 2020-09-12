Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.78% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2,383.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 66,743 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESPO opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.48.

