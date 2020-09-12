Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,994.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 825,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.