Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.12 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $162,716.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $277,141.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $82,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,143,461. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $952.05 million, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

