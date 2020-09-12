Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 233,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 39,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBCP opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

