1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

