1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chart Industries, Inc. Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
Chart Industries, Inc. Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Sun Communities Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Sun Communities Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Black Knight Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in Black Knight Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,800 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co.
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 5,800 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report