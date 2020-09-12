Bank of Montreal Can Sells 57,794 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in GDS by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

GDS stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.34 and a beta of 1.30. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.