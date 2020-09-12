Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Flowserve worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,809,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

